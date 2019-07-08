Draymond Green, Fiancee Hazel Renee Vacation on $200K-Per-Week Yacht in Italy

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, celebrates a score against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is making the most of his offseason.

According to TMZ Sports, Green and his fiancee, Hazel Renee—who became engaged back in January—are vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, on a luxurious yacht. The watercraft reportedly features five cabins, a living room, a hot tub and an on-board gym.

Of course, spending time on a boat like that doesn't come cheap. Per TMZ Sports, the yacht carries a hefty price tag of $200,000...per week.

Green is set to enter the final season of a five-year, $82 million deal, one that will pay him $18.5 million in 2019-20. Come next summer, the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and three-time NBA champion could be in line for a supermax contract.

The 29-year-old forward has gone from a second-round pick to one of the centerpieces in a historic dynasty. And while the last campaign didn't end with another championship as he had hoped, Green is living life to the fullest this summer.    

Related

    Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of FA

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of FA

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies 'Aren't Planning to Keep' Dwight After Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies 'Aren't Planning to Keep' Dwight After Trade

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder Trades Jerami Grant to Nuggets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Trades Jerami Grant to Nuggets

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams That Improved Most This Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams That Improved Most This Offseason

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report