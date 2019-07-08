Draymond Green, Fiancee Hazel Renee Vacation on $200K-Per-Week Yacht in Italy

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is making the most of his offseason.

According to TMZ Sports, Green and his fiancee, Hazel Renee—who became engaged back in January—are vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, on a luxurious yacht. The watercraft reportedly features five cabins, a living room, a hot tub and an on-board gym.

Of course, spending time on a boat like that doesn't come cheap. Per TMZ Sports, the yacht carries a hefty price tag of $200,000...per week.

Green is set to enter the final season of a five-year, $82 million deal, one that will pay him $18.5 million in 2019-20. Come next summer, the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and three-time NBA champion could be in line for a supermax contract.



The 29-year-old forward has gone from a second-round pick to one of the centerpieces in a historic dynasty. And while the last campaign didn't end with another championship as he had hoped, Green is living life to the fullest this summer.