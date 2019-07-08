NBA Trade Rumors: 'Insiders' Favor Heat to Land Thunder's Russell Westbrook

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

NBA insiders view the Miami Heat as the "most likely landing spot" for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Saturday that Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, are "engaged" with OKC general manager Sam Presti about the longtime Thunder star's future following the Paul George trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.