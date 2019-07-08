NBA Trade Rumors: 'Insiders' Favor Heat to Land Thunder's Russell Westbrook

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

NBA insiders view the Miami Heat as the "most likely landing spot" for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Saturday that Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, are "engaged" with OKC general manager Sam Presti about the longtime Thunder star's future following the Paul George trade.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    BIG3 Recap: Joe Johnson's Huge Game Tops Sunday's Play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BIG3 Recap: Joe Johnson's Huge Game Tops Sunday's Play

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets 'Long Shot' for Westbrook

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets 'Long Shot' for Westbrook

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Past Managerial Oversights Haunted Lakers in Kawhi Chase

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Past Managerial Oversights Haunted Lakers in Kawhi Chase

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors to Retire Iguodala's No. 9 Jersey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors to Retire Iguodala's No. 9 Jersey

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report