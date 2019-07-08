Timberwolves' Tyus Jones to Sign 3-Year, $28M Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 99-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Point guard Tyus Jones could be headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.   

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, agent Kevin Bradbury said the Duke product will sign a three-year, $28 million offer sheet with Memphis after he couldn't "find common ground on what his agent considered to be a fair deal."

Andrews noted the Minnesota Timberwolves now have two days to match the offer sheet.

This comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Memphis agreed to a sign-and-trade that sent Delon Wright to the Dallas Mavericks for two second-round picks. He pointed out the move helped set the course for its pursuit of Jones:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

