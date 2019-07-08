Timberwolves' Tyus Jones to Sign 3-Year, $28M Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

Timberwolves' Tyus Jones to Sign 3-Year, $28M Offer Sheet with GrizzliesJuly 8, 2019
Point guard Tyus Jones could be headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, agent Kevin Bradbury said the Duke product will sign a three-year, $28 million offer sheet with Memphis after he couldn't "find common ground on what his agent considered to be a fair deal."
Andrews noted the Minnesota Timberwolves now have two days to match the offer sheet.
This comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Memphis agreed to a sign-and-trade that sent Delon Wright to the Dallas Mavericks for two second-round picks. He pointed out the move helped set the course for its pursuit of Jones:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Memphis created ability to sign G Tyus Jones to offer sheet with flexibility created in sign-and-trade that allowed G Delon Wright to take similar Dallas deal. https://t.co/XDxpKUVodM
