Michigan QB Shea Patterson Rips Fake Tweet of Him Bashing OSU, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was not pleased his Sunday round of golf was interrupted by a fake tweet.

Patterson addressed a fake tweet that, had he written it, would have meant the Wolverines signal-caller was not on the same page with head coach Jim Harbaugh and ready to stoke the flames of the rivalry with Ohio State.

He called the quote "ridiculous" and explained he doesn't have a burner account either:

Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing provided additional context for the situation, noting Twitter account College Football Quotes shared a graphic of a purported deleted tweet from Patterson in which he appeared to use his personal account instead of a burner by mistake.

The deleted tweet stated Patterson was the best quarterback in the Big Ten instead of Ohio State's Justin Fields and also stated Patterson would have won the Heisman Trophy if he could call the plays instead of Harbaugh.

Alas, Patterson never tweeted that, and Keeley noted the College Football Quotes account has a recent history of making up quotes for engagement purposes. Add this to the list.

Enough people apparently fell for it that Patterson had to take the time to address it.