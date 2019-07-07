WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' Return 'Imminent' After Extended Absence from Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks' WWE hiatus may be nearing an end.

Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra reported Sunday that Banks' return is "imminent":

Banks hasn't stepped inside the ring since she and Bayley dropped the WWE women's tag team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Jack Crosby of CBSSports.com) reported Banks was upset The Boss 'n' Hug Connection didn't have an extended run with the women's tag championships. They became the inaugural champions at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 17.

Whatever the reason for Banks' absence, she'll be a welcome presence in the women's division if she's indeed back in the fold. There may not be a bigger matchup the division could have right now than Banks and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.

Given WWE's willingness to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, the promotion probably wouldn't hesitate to make her break a part of her first major storyline.