Rockets Rumors: Ex-Lakers Center Tyson Chandler a 'Likely Target' for HOU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Veteran free-agent center Tyson Chandler is a "likely target" for the Houston Rockets this offseason, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

In addition to the value he'd provide on the court, MacMahon wrote Chandler would make a positive impact in the locker room and has experience playing alongside Chris Paul from their three years with the New Orleans Hornets.

Splitting his time between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Chandler averaged 9.2 points, 16.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per 100 possessions this past season, per Basketball Reference.

Chandler's performance fell off, which was to be expected as he continued to age. Getting a front seat to the Suns' general dysfunction probably didn't help motivate him to play better either.

Upon joining the Lakers—a team with playoff aspirations—the 36-year-old looked better. His 102.8 defensive rating was his lowest since 2014-15, according to NBA.com. He also held opponents to 59.7 percent shooting inside six feet and 54.4 percent inside 10 feet.

The Rockets are looking for a backup center to replace Nene, who declined his player option for 2019-20. That alone limits Houston's possible options and the team's $131.5 million payroll leaves general manager Daryl Morey with even fewer choices.

As much as fans might feel underwhelmed with the prospect of the Rockets getting Chandler, he'd be a good fit in the Nene role for next year.