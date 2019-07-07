Warriors Rumors: Julian Washburn Sent to GSW as Part of Andre Iguodala Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 3: Julian Washburn #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 3, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Andre Iguodala trade to the Memphis Grizzlies will reportedly include Julian Washburn heading back to the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Along with getting Iguodala, the Grizzlies will also receive $2 million from the Warriors and a protected 2024 first-round pick.  

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

