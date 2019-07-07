Warriors Rumors: Julian Washburn Sent to GSW as Part of Andre Iguodala Trade

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Andre Iguodala trade to the Memphis Grizzlies will reportedly include Julian Washburn heading back to the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Along with getting Iguodala, the Grizzlies will also receive $2 million from the Warriors and a protected 2024 first-round pick.

