NBA Summer League 2019: Sunday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

The Las Vegas Summer League rolls on Sunday with another stacked schedule that features nine games spread across two venues.

San Antonio and Charlotte kick off Sunday's festivities at the Thomas and Mack Center, while Brooklyn faces Croatia in the opener at Cox Pavilion.

New York's RJ Barrett will be one of the top players in the spotlight Sunday, and he could be joined by a pair of top-10 picks depending on their availability.

While Barrett and a few other top names are worth watching, a late first-round pick could be Sunday's star if he keeps up the numbers he produced Saturday.

Summer League Sunday Schedule

All Times ET.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Croatia (4 p.m., NBA TV)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks (5:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic (6 p.m., NBA TV)

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ESPN)

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat (8 p.m., NBA TV)

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m., NBA TV)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Standings and Stats

Dallas and Detroit lead the NBA Summer League standings with 2-0 records, while a handful of sides possess 1-0 records and are back in action Sunday.

Detroit's Khyri Thomas is averaging 17 points per game, while Milwaukee's Jock Landale is at 19, but those numbers could change significantly Sunday once teams get a second game under their belts.

Can Kabengele Turn in Another Impressive Performance?

While we were still breaking down the Los Angeles Clippers' acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, one of their draft picks produced a strong debut.

Center Mfiondu Kabengele scored 21 points in 25 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kabengele, who is the nephew of NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, was viewed as one of the top steals at the end of the first round of the 2019 NBA draft, and Saturday, he displayed how powerful he can be down low.

But now the task for Kabengele is to replicate that performance Sunday against Memphis in the Las Vegas nightcap.

Kabengele will face a challenge down low with Ivan Rabb and Simi Shittu looking to bother him with their length.

If Kabengele is able to win another battle in the paint, it will further the thinking that he was a steal in the first round and the Clippers' trade up to No. 27 was worth it.

If you look at Kabengele's summer-league showing from a wider perspective, he could give the Clippers a boost in depth down low behind Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell.

With a title quest in clear sight now, the Clippers are going to need every dimension of their roster to produce in order to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.

Kabengele likely will not score 20 points every night for the Clippers, but if he can prove to be a reliable paint option in certain second-unit stretches, they will improve their frontcourt depth.

Potential Showdown Between Top-10 Picks

Because of the complicated NBA rules that forced teams to wait until Saturday to finalize offseason trades, a few top first-round picks have yet to take the court in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Minnesota officially announced the trade that brought Jarrett Culver to the club through the No. 6 overall pick.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

That means the Texas Tech star could step on the floor for the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, who also traded up in the top 10 to select DeAndre Hunter at No. 4.

As of Saturday night, the Hawks had not announced the deal with New Orleans that brought Hunter to them, but they were able to finalize the deal with Brooklyn for Allen Crabbe, which included one of the picks sent to the Pelicans.

If the Hunter deal goes through late Saturday, or early Sunday, there is potential for a clash between Hunter and Culver, which would be a rematch of the NCAA men's basketball championship game.

If neither player can go, there are still a few players to watch in the matchup, including Atlanta's Jordan Sibert, who scored 22 points Saturday, and Minnesota's Josh Okogie, who is one of a handful of second-year players looking to impress in Las Vegas.

