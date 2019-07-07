UFC 239 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 8

UFC 239 was a blockbuster card for a few different reasons. Going down two days after July 4, and in Fight Capital of the World Las Vegas no less, you knew this would be one of a handful of true must-see cards in an average UFC year.

One reason stood out above the rest. Jon Jones' career has seen plenty of weirdness—if you want to call it that—but on most scorecards, he's the best fighter in MMA history. When Jones is on, fight fans watch.

On the other end of Saturday's main event was Thiago Santos, a merciless muay thai striker with a 13-5 UFC record. Of those UFC wins, no fewer than 11 came by knockout. He hits very hard, and it comes from every point of attack. In perfect MMA fashion, Santos had a striker's chance.

Jones was the best, but not the only, true great on this card. Amanda Nunes is well on her way to becoming the GOAT on the women's side, but she's not quite there yet. The dual-division champ successfully defending her bantamweight strap against famed giant-killer Holly Holm would mean a big step toward cementing her superstar status.

And this is to say nothing of Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal, who unquestionably generated the most heat coming into the event.

As always, the final stat lines don't reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 239.

