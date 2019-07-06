Report: Davis Bertans Traded to Wizards; Spurs Open Cap Room for DeMarre Carroll

The San Antonio Spurs are trading veteran forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the move allows the Spurs to get enough salary-cap space to complete the three-year, $21 million deal for DeMarre Carroll, which Carroll's agent confirmed to Wojnarowski.

         

