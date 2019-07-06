Report: Davis Bertans Traded to Wizards; Spurs Open Cap Room for DeMarre Carroll

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs are trading veteran forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the move allows the Spurs to get enough salary-cap space to complete the three-year, $21 million deal for DeMarre Carroll, which Carroll's agent confirmed to Wojnarowski.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.