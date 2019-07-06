Report: Davis Bertans Traded to Wizards; Spurs Open Cap Room for DeMarre Carroll

Report: Davis Bertans Traded to Wizards; Spurs Open Cap Room for DeMarre CarrollJuly 6, 2019
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The San Antonio Spurs are trading veteran forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the move allows the Spurs to get enough salary-cap space to complete the three-year, $21 million deal for DeMarre Carroll, which Carroll's agent confirmed to Wojnarowski.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
San Antonio would create a trade exception from sending out Davis Bertans to Washington. The exception would allow the Spurs to take back DeMarre Carroll in a sign-and-trade. https://t.co/b6R5kvNnqM
