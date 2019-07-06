Pelicans' Zion Williamson out for Rest of NBA Summer League with Knee Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson runs upcourt during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Steve Marcus/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that Zion Williamson will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League after suffering a bruised left knee against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said the decision was made in an "abundance of caution."

Williamson did not play during the second half of Friday's game, which was suspended in the fourth quarter because of an earthquake.

