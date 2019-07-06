Pelicans' Zion Williamson out for Rest of NBA Summer League with Knee Injury

Pelicans' Zion Williamson out for Rest of NBA Summer League with Knee InjuryJuly 6, 2019
The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that Zion Williamson will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League after suffering a bruised left knee against the New York Knicks on Friday.
Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said the decision was made in an "abundance of caution."
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Injury Update: Zion Williamson, who left last night’s game against the Knicks with a bruised left knee, will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League, David Griffin announced today. Statement from Griffin: https://t.co/cfxWvldTTv
Williamson did not play during the second half of Friday's game, which was suspended in the fourth quarter because of an earthquake.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
