Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Semi-Finals Schedule After Final Group Scores

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Saturday to finish top of the 2019 Cricket World Cup standings and set up a semi-final clash against New Zealand.

The second semi-final will see Australia take on hosts England. The Aussies had to settle for second place in the standings after losing by 10 runs to already-eliminated South Africa.

Semi-finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 9: India vs. New Zealand

Thursday, July 11: England vs. Australia.

Final Standings (Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)

1. India 9, 7, 1, +0.809, 15

2. Australia 9, 7, 2, +0.868, 14

3. England 9, 6, 3, +1.152, 12

4. New Zealand 9, 5, 3, +0.175, 11

5. Pakistan 9, 5, 3, -0.430, 11

6. Sri Lanka 9, 3, 4, -0.919, 8

7. South Africa 9, 3, 5, -0.030, 7

8. Bangladesh 9, 3, 5, -0.410, 7

9. West Indies 9, 2, 6, -0.225, 5

10. Afghanistan 9, 0, 9, -1.322, 0

Saturday Recap

India stayed top of the table after the final round of fixtures following a comfortable win over Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Rohit Sharma hit his fifth century of the tournament to write his name into the history books and inspire his team to their seventh victory:

KL Rahul produced his first century of the 2019 World Cup on his way to 111 from 118 deliveries as India chased down Sri Lanka's 265 with 39 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka had gone into bat first but lost their first four wickets for just 55 runs.

Angelo Mathews offered a response by producing a fine innings and earning his third ODI century. He produced a knock of 113 as Sri Lanka posted a total of 264-7.

Yet India wasted little time in taking charge of the match. Sharma and Rahul starred with the bat, while pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah produced another impressive display in a convincing win.

Saturday's second match saw Australia beaten in a thriller at Old Trafford.

South Africa posted a total of 325 for six from their 50 overs, with captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen top-scoring for the Proteas:

Australia endured a shaky start and fell to 95-3 in their run chase. However, David Warner provided hope they could pull off the win with a superb innings:

Yet Australia suffered a further blow when they lost Usman Khawaja to a hamstring injury that could rule him out of the rest of the tournament:

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey produced 85 as Australia closed in on South Africa's total, but they slipped to just their second defeat of the tournament after Nathan Lyon was caught out in the deep with one ball remaining.