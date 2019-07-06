Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Semi-Finals Schedule After Final Group Scores

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Semi-Finals Schedule After Final Group ScoresJuly 6, 2019
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Saturday to finish top of the 2019 Cricket World Cup standings and set up a semi-final clash against New Zealand.
The second semi-final will see Australia take on hosts England. The Aussies had to settle for second place in the standings after losing by 10 runs to already-eliminated South Africa.
Semi-finals Schedule
Tuesday, July 9: India vs. New Zealand
Thursday, July 11: England vs. Australia.
Final Standings (Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)
1. India 9, 7, 1, +0.809, 15
2. Australia 9, 7, 2, +0.868, 14
3. England 9, 6, 3, +1.152, 12
4. New Zealand 9, 5, 3, +0.175, 11
5. Pakistan 9, 5, 3, -0.430, 11
6. Sri Lanka 9, 3, 4, -0.919, 8
7. South Africa 9, 3, 5, -0.030, 7
8. Bangladesh 9, 3, 5, -0.410, 7
9. West Indies 9, 2, 6, -0.225, 5
10. Afghanistan 9, 0, 9, -1.322, 0
Saturday Recap
India stayed top of the table after the final round of fixtures following a comfortable win over Sri Lanka at Headingley.
Rohit Sharma hit his fifth century of the tournament to write his name into the history books and inspire his team to their seventh victory:
BCCI @BCCI
Rohit Sharma, you beauty 😍😍 Brings up his 5th #CWC19 💯. Third century in a row. Also becomes the only batsman to score 5 centuries in a World Cup. There is no stopping this fella 👌👌🔥 https://t.co/cVzGfZ5df1
KL Rahul produced his first century of the 2019 World Cup on his way to 111 from 118 deliveries as India chased down Sri Lanka's 265 with 39 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka had gone into bat first but lost their first four wickets for just 55 runs.
Angelo Mathews offered a response by producing a fine innings and earning his third ODI century. He produced a knock of 113 as Sri Lanka posted a total of 264-7.
Yet India wasted little time in taking charge of the match. Sharma and Rahul starred with the bat, while pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah produced another impressive display in a convincing win.
Saturday's second match saw Australia beaten in a thriller at Old Trafford.
South Africa posted a total of 325 for six from their 50 overs, with captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen top-scoring for the Proteas:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Faf du Plessis (100) and van der Dussen (95) play blinders to power South Africa to 325/6 at Old Trafford #AUSvSA #CWC19 https://t.co/LLTpeGLq9z https://t.co/4Ssz3VywgR
Australia endured a shaky start and fell to 95-3 in their run chase. However, David Warner provided hope they could pull off the win with a superb innings:
News Cricket @NewsCorpCricket
WICKET! Morris takes a blinder to get the key wicket of David Warner for 122 off 117. Take a bow! Could that deal the deal for SA? AUS now 5/227, needing 99 from 60 - follow LIVE: https://t.co/KRl63tvy1k #CWC19 #AUSvSA #SAvAUS #ProteaFire #CmonAussie #Warner #Morris https://t.co/1vk3836eIK
Yet Australia suffered a further blow when they lost Usman Khawaja to a hamstring injury that could rule him out of the rest of the tournament:
Sam Landsberger 🗯 @SamLandsberger
Usman Khawaja has done hamstrings before, and this feels similar. Khawaja's World Cup looks over, according to Aaron Finch. Who should Australia replace him with? #CWC19
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey produced 85 as Australia closed in on South Africa's total, but they slipped to just their second defeat of the tournament after Nathan Lyon was caught out in the deep with one ball remaining.
Faf du Plessis ton sets up consolation win and hands Australia semi-final against England