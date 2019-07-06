Former Clemson RB Tyshon Dye Dies at Age 25

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye died at the age of 25 on Friday after drowning in a lake at Richard B. Russell State Park in Elberton, Georgia.

According to Scott Keepfer and Haley Walter of the Greenville News, Elbert County coroner Chuck Almond said Dye was swimming in the lake with his two brothers during a family picnic, but he began to tire and was unable to make it back to shore.

Dye's body was recovered later in the day, and his death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released the following statement regarding Dye's passing: "All of our hearts are just broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I've ever been associated with or coached. We're just all heartbroken tonight, and we're praying for his family and know that he's been called home."

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, a former teammate of Dye, also commented:

Dye spent three seasons at Clemson from 2014-2016 and served primarily in a reserve and special teams role. During his time with the Tigers, Dye rushed 76 times for 351 yards and five touchdowns. He also won a national title with Clemson at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

He transferred to East Carolina for his senior season after graduating from Clemson and registered 50 rushes for 217 yards with the Pirates in 2017.