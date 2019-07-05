Hawaii LB Scheyenne Sanitoa Dies at Age 21

Eugene Tanner/Associated Press

The University of Hawaii announced Scheyenne Sanitoa, a linebacker for the Warriors' football team, died Thursday at the age of 21.

"It's always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH 'ohana, particularly when it's one of our young student-athletes," athletic director David Matlin said in a statement Friday. "Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates, and to all those who knew and loved him."

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Sanitoa was set to become a redshirt junior for the Warriors this fall.

After playing three games in 2017, his involvement in the defense increased last year en route to 30 total tackles, two sacks and two passes defended across 12 appearances.

Sanitoa was a 2-star prospect when he committed to Hawaii as part of the 2016 recruiting class.

He was a native of American Samoa.