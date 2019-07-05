Hawaii LB Scheyenne Sanitoa Dies at Age 21

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

A Hawaii football helmet sits on a case before the start of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Eugene Tanner/Associated Press

The University of Hawaii announced Scheyenne Sanitoa, a linebacker for the Warriors' football team, died Thursday at the age of 21. 

"It's always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH 'ohana, particularly when it's one of our young student-athletes," athletic director David Matlin said in a statement Friday. "Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates, and to all those who knew and loved him."

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Sanitoa was set to become a redshirt junior for the Warriors this fall.

After playing three games in 2017, his involvement in the defense increased last year en route to 30 total tackles, two sacks and two passes defended across 12 appearances.

Sanitoa was a 2-star prospect when he committed to Hawaii as part of the 2016 recruiting class.

He was a native of American Samoa.

Related

    Every CFP Contender's Biggest Flaw

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Every CFP Contender's Biggest Flaw

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Every Conference's 2019 POY

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Predicting Every Conference's 2019 POY

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Things Trevor Lawrence Must Do to Become the GOAT

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5 Things Trevor Lawrence Must Do to Become the GOAT

    Rubbing the Rock
    via Rubbing the Rock

    Flurry of Commits Has Michigan Flying Up Recruiting Rankings

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Flurry of Commits Has Michigan Flying Up Recruiting Rankings

    TheMichiganInsider.com
    via TheMichiganInsider.com