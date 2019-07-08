Harrison Barnes and the Worst Signings from NBA Free-Agency Week 1

1 of 7

Ben Margot/Associated Press

There is no question that if Kevin Durant wouldn't have blown his Achilles, he would have been worth every penny of his next contract and more besides.

However, he did blow his Achilles, and that will have an impact on the perception of his contract. Not "might." Will.

First, he's not expected to play a game next season. That effectively makes his four-year, $161 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets a three-year, $161 million deal.

Second, since he's not playing for a year, he'll likely show some rust upon his return. It's going to take some time for him to get his basketball legs back. Add to that the fact he'll be 32, and it might not be so easy for him to just slip back into the same form that won him two Finals MVPs. So maybe it's really more like a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He'll also be adapting to a new team and learning his teammates' unique behaviors. That's the case with any new roster but especially with stars who are learning to play together. He does have a legitimate co-star in Kyrie Irving, but it'll take time to develop chemistry.

That combination could push the Nets' championship window to two seasons with Durant, and he'll be 34 for the second of those—not young by any stretch.

If the Nets get a ring out of this pairing, it's worth the money. But there is a lot more risk here than advertised.