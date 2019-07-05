Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Invited to Join USA Basketball Select Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Mitchell Robinson #26 of the New York Knicks celebrates the win over the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on April 07, 2019 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 113-110.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks rising star Mitchell Robinson will have an opportunity to be part of USA Basketball in the future. 

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Robinson has received an invitation to the 10-man select team at USA Basketball's training camp this summer. 

The select team is a group of 10 up-and-coming players who are being considered for Team USA's final roster in the 2020 Olympics. 

For example, Devin Booker and CJ McCollum went from the select team in 2016 to being on the final roster for the 2018-20 national squad. 

USA Basketball chairman Bryan Colangelo told Marc Stein of the New York Times in June that Zion Williamson received a select-team invite. 

"We want to indoctrinate him in terms of USA Basketball," Colangelo said of Williamson. "We want to give him a platform to see how he can compete with some of the vets that are going to be there."  

Along with Williamson, Robinson will also have the opportunity to compete against some of America's veteran players at training camp in Las Vegas next month.

Robinson, 21, went from an unheralded second-round pick last year to a key piece of the Knicks' future. He averaged 7.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in 66 games and shot 69.4 percent from the field. 

