NBA Rumors: Latest on Possible Andre Iguodala Trade, Trey Burke and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The 2019 edition of NBA free agency isn't even a week old, but it's already been one of the wildest free-agency periods in recent memory. From Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teaming up with the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors acquiring D'Angelo Russell, the intriguing and impactful moves have been constant.

Another high-impact move could be on the horizon, as the Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly interested in dealing Andre Iguodala. One of the best bench players in the entire league, he was dealt to Memphis at the start of free agency.

There had been some speculation that the Grizzlies would by out his contract and allow him to hit the open market, but it appears this won't be the case. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Memphis will instead explore trade avenues.

"The Memphis Grizzlies do not intend to give forward Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season and are actively exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP, league sources told ESPN," McMahon wrote.

Had a buyout occurred, the 35-year-old likely would have landed with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. As things stand, if the Lakers want Iguodala, they're going to have to work a trade—and they're going to have some stiff competition.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Rockets are going to pursue Iguodala.

As he pointed out, Houston may actually welcome a trade because of Iguodala's presumed interest in the Lakers, but he does view Houston as an attractive destination for the former Finals MVP:

"If he becomes a free agent again via a Memphis buyout, landing Iguodala would be as difficult as two seasons ago when the Rockets made a run at him ...The Rockets' pursuit, however, was considered 'the best recruiting presentation of all time,' according to a source quoted by ESPN in 2017. Iguodala was so impressed that after meeting with the Rockets, he canceled his remaining scheduled meetings."

Obviously, Golden State managed to retain Iguodala then, but the Rockets may finally have their chance to grab him this offseason.

This could leave the Lakers out of the mix for Iguodala, but it shouldn't dash their hopes of assembling a championship-caliber team this summer.

The Lakers are still waiting on a decision from Kawhi Leonard and may bring in Trey Burke. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the point guard is interested in the Lakers and Los Angeles is "in the mix" for his services:

The 26-year-old averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists per game last season with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks.

And while the Grizzlies are looking to move Iguodala, they may be more interested in retaining restricted free agent Delon Wright. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported the Mavericks plan to present the 27-year-old with an offer sheet.

According to McMahon, though, the Grizzlies would likely match a realistic offer for the player:

Wright averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this past season.