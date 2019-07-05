NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Updates on Andre Iguodala, Goran Dragic, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

While the NBA waits for Kawhi Leonard to announce where he'll play next season, rumors involving the aftermath of his decision continue to provide the biggest talking points.

If he chooses the Toronto Raptors, does Danny Green stay too? If Kawhi heads to the Los Angeles Clippers, how will the Los Angeles Lakers pivot? If the Lakers manage to steal Leonard, might a team or two approach the trade market more aggressively?

All of those answers won't arrive for a couple of days, but several big names are involved with the possible fallout.

Andre Iguodala is the biggest player in that category, having won three NBA championships and a Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors. He was an integral piece of the dynasty, serving as a sixth man for the Warriors along the way.

However, his successful tenure ended with a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.

While the initial thought was Iguodala would swiftly hit the market, the Grizzlies have a different plan—for now, at least.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Memphis does not intend to give Iguodala a buyout before the 2019-20 season. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in the versatile wing, according to MacMahon.

The financial side presents a challenge, since the veteran is due $17.2 million, per HoopsHype. But "challenging" doesn't mean improbable; Dallas has cap space, Houston could match the salary and others have a path to landing Iguodala.

Granted, the Grizzlies are definitely trying to protect their leverage by saying a buyout won't happen. In other words, "if you want Iguodala, you have to come get him."

And as Dallas and Houston are in the forefront of the discussion, the Lakers are also lurking. Their general manager is Rob Pelinka, Iguodala's former agent. That connection could be useful for Los Angeles, particularly if Kawhi picks the team.

If he doesn't, though, the Lakers must have backup plans.

Danny Green is the highest-profile free-agent target, but they'd likely explore the trade market to bolster the roster. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel suggested the Miami Heat would reopen discussions involving Goran Dragic.

Dragic is entering the final season of a $19.2 million contract, per HoopsHype, and the Lakers really don't have a point guard.

But it's not so simple, either. Los Angeles would only have about $12 million of cap space remaining to fill out the roster with minimum contracts and the $4.8 million room exception. Trading for Dragic is probably somewhere around Plan T for the Lakers, who are still hoping for Kawhi to complete Plan A.

Leonard's decision may also impact Marc Gasol, who is slated for a return to the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Raptors would need to pivot if Leonard leaves, and Gasol's $25.6 million expiring deal makes him an expendable piece. He's valuable for a contender, but Toronto doesn't totally fit that category without Kawhi.

The rest of the NBA offseason truly hinges on Leonard's choice.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

