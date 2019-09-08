Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee, More Fantasy Outlook After Nick Foles Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The worst-case scenario has arrived for the Jacksonville Jaguars and a number of fantasy football owners across the country.

Nick Foles suffered a left shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs and was quickly ruled out by the team. Gardner Minshew II moved into the starting quarterback role for his first NFL action after being drafted in the sixth round in April.

Foles' injury has a knock-on effect for Jacksonville's offense and Jaguars receivers in particular.

Dede Westbrook entered 2019 as the No. 1 target through the air after leading the team in receptions (66) and receiving yards (717) last season.

When Foles is healthy, Westbrook falls into one of the WR2 or flex categories depending on the other receivers you have available. Without Foles under center, his value takes a hit.

Dropping Westbrook altogether would be a step too far, especially if Foles will be back on the field in another week or two. Benching the third-year pass-catcher might be the right approach because the thought of Minshew leading the offense doesn't inspire a ton of confidence.

Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, Chris Conley and DJ Chark Jr. all fall into the same group.

Lee missed all of 2018 after tearing his ACL, which opened the door for Cole or Chark to emerge as a serious fantasy threat. Cole took a step backward, and Chark only had 14 receptions on 32 targets.

None of the four warranted much fantasy attention before Foles' injury, so the same will hold true after the injury.

Of the group, Chark is the most attractive fantasy option. He's a more viable piece in keeper leagues, though, rather than standard fantasy leagues for which his lack of consistency causes more frustration on a week-to-week basis.

A second-round pick in 2018, Chark averaged 20.5 yards per reception in his two full seasons for LSU. He profiled as a possible fantasy sleeper given the Jaguars' clear upgrade to Foles at quarterback.

This was seen on his 35-yard touchdown reception from Foles in the first quarter Sunday, but the quarterback was injured on that very play.

His potential breakthrough is on hold for the time being.