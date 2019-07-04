Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards 'Resisting' Inquiries for All-Star SG

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even though Bradley Beal's name often shows up in trade rumors, the Washington Wizards appear intent on finding a way to keep the two-time All-Star.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Wizards are "resisting" trade inquiries about Beal right now.

Beal's name most recently came up when Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Heat have expressed some "sentiment internally" about taking on John Wall's contract in an effort to help facilitate a deal with the Wizards.



Jackson added there's no indication the Wizards would even consider that.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Washington intends to offer Beal a three-year, $111 million extension later in July.

Despite coming off a 32-50 record in 2018-19 and the possibility Wall sits out next season recovering from a ruptured Achilles, the Wizards don't appear ready to go into a full-scale rebuild.

Beal still has two guaranteed years remaining on his current contract worth $55.8 million. The 26-year-old is coming off his best season in 2018-19 with 25.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.