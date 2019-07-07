NBA Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of Free Agency

NBA Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of Free AgencyJuly 7, 2019
It's hard to imagine this NBA offseason getting much wilder than it's already been.
Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mike Conley was traded to the Utah Jazz. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Jimmy Butler was sent to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade. Al Horford went to the Philadelphia 76ers.
You get the idea.
But there are some other players currently under contract who could still use a change of scenery. And even in this already overhauled league, there are certain teams who could use those players.
Andre Iguodala for Tim Hardaway Jr.
Andre Iguodala has already been traded once this summer, but he may not be done moving.
"The Grizzlies do not plan to give Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season and are actively exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP," ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported. "Rockets, Mavs among teams with interest."
Both of those teams make sense for Iguodala. But the only real salary-matching asset Houston has is Eric Gordon, and his catch-and-shoot ability probably fits James Harden better than Iggy's drive-and-kick game does.
The natural Tim Hardaway Jr.-for-Iguodala swap Dallas can offer is better.
Hardaway would likely tie up just under $19 million in Memphis' cap space for 2019-20 with his player option, but the Grizzlies are a couple years away from needing that. With Jaren Jackson, Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke on their rookie deals, now is the time to take on unfavorable contracts with sweeteners attached.
If Dallas sent a couple of second-round picks along with Hardaway, the Grizzlies would get more out of Iguodala than they would by simply buying him out, which seemed to be the original plan.
For Dallas, Iguodala's usage is far lower than Hardaway's (10.4 percent, compared to 25.4), which means more possessions for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. And even in the twilight of his career, Iguodala is a far better defender than Hardaway. This past season, Iguodala contributed twice as many defensive win shares (1.8 to Hardaway's 0.9), and his defensive box plus-minus was 1.7, compared to Hardaway's minus-2.9.
Perhaps he could impart some of his wisdom and tricks of the defensive trade to Dallas' rising star, as well.
Bradley Beal to the Denver Nuggets
The Washington Wizards went 32-50 last season. John Wall will miss much of the 2019-20 campaign as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles. And after an interesting offseason, Washington's current roster looks like one that may not head to the postseason for a while.
So it should come as no surprise that the one player on the team who has some trade value has found his way to the rumor mill.
"One name on everyone's lips in this regard is Bradley Beal as the Washington Wizards face a significant rebuild," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote. "But as of now, sources said, the Wizards are resisting such inquiries."
Should Washington's stance change, the Denver Nuggets can put together an intriguing offer for Beal.
Trading Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr. and Juan Hernangomez for Beal is a basic framework that makes sense for both sides. Denver would likely have to add some draft considerations and could maybe even include Bol Bol.
For the Nuggets, Beal would round out one of the best "big threes" in the league with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Either guard could run pick-and-rolls, inverted or otherwise, with Jokic. All three can create for others, and all three can shoot.
Harris may be a better defender, but not so much better that it would outweigh how devastating an offense would be when led by Jokic, Beal and Murray.
And Denver has the depth to withstand this kind of lopsided trade. Malik Beasley, Monte Morris and Trey Lyles are all still developing and would remain on the second unit.
For Washington, it's giving up the best player in this deal, but the Wizards may have to take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror. Are they contending during the life of Wall's current contract? Is this team even going to the playoffs in 2020?
Beal is the one player under contract who can net them some decent assets. Harris is two years younger and has shown some three-and-D chops.
Bol could be an interesting long-term project. And Porter (who is hurt again, though his sprained knee is expected to heal before training camp) and Rui Hachimura could form an interesting, interchangeable forward combo down the line. Hernangomez is a 23-year-old stretch 4 who can even play some 3 in a pinch.
This deal would give the Wizards a significantly deeper young core, one that might even be ready to compete for playoff success by the time Wall's deal comes off the books.
Kevin Love for Hassan Whiteside
The Portland Trail Blazers just acquired Hassan Whiteside. He figures to be the starting center until Jusuf Nurkic returns from a broken leg, but at that point, Portland should probably look into trading Whiteside again.
And wouldn't you know it, Whiteside's expiring contract is big enough to trade for Kevin Love. Portland would almost certainly have to attach a young player or future draft considerations, but the economic incentive here would be strong.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a (nearly) full-scale rebuild. They may not be competitive during the life of Love's current deal, which runs through 2023. The last step in this teardown is to move him. It would open up long-term flexibility under the salary cap and push the team to find a 4 who fits Collin Sexton and Darius Garland's timeline.
For the Blazers, this deal is pretty obvious, assuming they won't have to attach too many assets to Whiteside.
When Nurkic comes back, he'll likely regain his old role. He's a far better passer, a more complete scorer and a comparable defender. Last season, Whiteside was sixth among centers in defensive real plus-minus, while Nurkic was 11th. (Nurkic was sixth overall, while Whiteside was 18th.)
They may try to play them together, but Love would fit better. That would give Portland one of the best passing frontcourts in the league. Love would give it some range too.
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum carried Portland all the way to the Western Conference Finals this season. A starting five of Lillard, McCollum, Rodney Hood, Love and Nurkic could push this team to the next level.
D'Angelo Russell for Tobias Harris
Shortly after the Golden State Warriors swung a sign-and-trade to replace Kevin Durant with D'Angelo Russell, rumors started flying that Russell may be an asset for other moves down the road.
Because he signed as a free agent this summer, he won't be eligible to be traded until December 15, but some options could open up then.
Marc Stein of the New York Times discussed the prospect of a trade on the Dan Patrick Show:
"Next year, their season is going to be so fascinating. Because basically, this is all about the future. D'Angelo Russell doesn't fit there whatsoever. ... They just wanted to make sure that they did not see Kevin Durant, arguably the best player in the league when healthy, walk out the door for nothing.
They got a 23-year-old All-Star, and they will trade him. It's just a matter of when. Do they keep him for a whole season? Do they even trade him at midseason? But, you know, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson—you might have heard of them, they are a pretty renowned backcourt. Those guys aren't going anywhere. So, there really isn't room for D'Angelo. Obviously, Klay is going to miss the bulk of next season, so in the short term, yes. But this was really about the Warriors protecting themselves for the future."
Though NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh reported his source was "quick to shoot down" the idea that Russell is merely a rental, you can see the logic behind such a path.
Curry, Russell and Thompson could all conceivably share the floor, with Klay playing the 3. But someone who's closer to KD's position, a combo forward, probably fits better.
Blue Man Hoop's Nathan Beighle posited some interesting options, including Aaron Gordon, Kevin Love and even former Warrior Harrison Barnes.
Another target might be the Sixers' Tobias Harris. Russell for Harris, with perhaps some salary filler, could benefit both teams.
Golden State gets a combo forward who would get more open looks than he ever has before, playing in the same lineups as Curry, Thompson and the gravity they bring.
Obviously he's not Durant, but Golden State was never going to completely replace that. Harris could at least replicate, or even improve upon, the impact Barnes had in his final Warriors campaign. Barnes' box plus/minus during the 73-win season was minus-0.2. Harris' 2018-19 box plus/minus was 0.5.
For Philadelphia, the deal isn't as difficult to sell as you might think.
Russell would give the Sixers another shot creator beyond Ben Simmons. That was a crucial role filled by Jimmy Butler in the postseason, but he's now with the Miami Heat.
And calling Simmons a 3 instead of a 1 would mostly be semantics. He could still key all the fast breaks he wants, run half-court sets, etc. Russell might have to adjust more than him, though that may already take place with Golden State.
A lineup of Russell, Josh Richardson, Simmons, Al Horford and Joel Embiid isn't quite as long as the unit with Harris, but it's also not quite as predictable on offense.