NBA Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of Free Agency

The Washington Wizards went 32-50 last season. John Wall will miss much of the 2019-20 campaign as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles. And after an interesting offseason, Washington's current roster looks like one that may not head to the postseason for a while.

So it should come as no surprise that the one player on the team who has some trade value has found his way to the rumor mill.

"One name on everyone's lips in this regard is Bradley Beal as the Washington Wizards face a significant rebuild," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote. "But as of now, sources said, the Wizards are resisting such inquiries."

Should Washington's stance change, the Denver Nuggets can put together an intriguing offer for Beal.

Trading Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr. and Juan Hernangomez for Beal is a basic framework that makes sense for both sides. Denver would likely have to add some draft considerations and could maybe even include Bol Bol.

For the Nuggets, Beal would round out one of the best "big threes" in the league with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Either guard could run pick-and-rolls, inverted or otherwise, with Jokic. All three can create for others, and all three can shoot.

Harris may be a better defender, but not so much better that it would outweigh how devastating an offense would be when led by Jokic, Beal and Murray.

And Denver has the depth to withstand this kind of lopsided trade. Malik Beasley, Monte Morris and Trey Lyles are all still developing and would remain on the second unit.

For Washington, it's giving up the best player in this deal, but the Wizards may have to take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror. Are they contending during the life of Wall's current contract? Is this team even going to the playoffs in 2020?

Beal is the one player under contract who can net them some decent assets. Harris is two years younger and has shown some three-and-D chops.

Bol could be an interesting long-term project. And Porter (who is hurt again, though his sprained knee is expected to heal before training camp) and Rui Hachimura could form an interesting, interchangeable forward combo down the line. Hernangomez is a 23-year-old stretch 4 who can even play some 3 in a pinch.

This deal would give the Wizards a significantly deeper young core, one that might even be ready to compete for playoff success by the time Wall's deal comes off the books.