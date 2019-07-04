DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Wizards Exec, Former Warriors C Spoke in Las Vegas

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As DeMarcus Cousins continues to scour the market for a landing spot, the Washington Wizards could present him with an opportunity.

Per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, Cousins and Wizards interim president Tommy Sheppard had a brief conversation described as "just small talk" in Las Vegas.

Cousins has had a difficult time gaining significant traction in the early days of free agency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter there is "not a market" for Cousins and that it doesn't appear a deal worth the mid-level exception is available.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Cousins recently changed his representation, hiring agent Jeff Schwartz.

Cousins spent last season with the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal worth $5.3 million. The four-time All-Star hoped to rebuild his value after rupturing his Achilles in January 2018 with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards could offer Cousins a low-pressure situation to help him resurrect his career. They are coming off a 32-50 season and will likely play 2019-20 without John Wall, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in February.

In 30 games with the Warriors, Cousins struggled to regain his All-Star form. The 28-year-old averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest, marking the first time since 2012-13 he didn't average a double-double in a season.