Three Years Ago, Kevin Durant Shocked the NBA & Joined the Golden State Warriors

Three years ago today, Kevin Durant solidified the newest NBA superteam by announcing he was signing with the Golden State Warriors. He made the announcement in an article in The Players' Tribune.

Watch the video above for more about this big moment.

          

