2019 NBA Rookies with Most to Prove in Summer League

2 of 5

David Sherman/Getty Images

All of the undrafted players have more to prove, but Naz Reid specifically stands out.

He was a McDonald's All-American in 2018. Enough questions popped up during his one year at LSU. He developed a reputation for showing poor awareness and defensive effort.

Reid then had the highest body fat percentage at the NBA Scouting Combine, where he also skipped scrimmaging—either a sign of fear of being exposed or overconfidence caused by the idea that he's in another tier compared to those participating in five-on-fives. Scouts were not thrilled with Reid's lack of participation after an unconvincing season.

However, there is no questioning Reid has talent for coaches to unlock. And it comes in the form of a player type valued in today's league. At 6'9½" with a 7'3¼-inch wingspan, Reid has the skill to create shots out of different situations, plus the touch to make threes (28-of-84) in rhythm.

His 85 turnovers to 29 assists highlight weak basketball IQ that's just been tough for scouts to get past. On 118 post-up possessions, he also generated just 81 points (37.3 percent), good for the 27th percentile.

Reid has a lot to prove in summer league in terms of his ability to execute, read the game better and raise his sense of urgency. Otherwise, teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, could start solidifying their opinions on Reid's general approach and his chances of being a pro.