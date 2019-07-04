NBA Summer League 2019: Dates, Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

We didn't see many of the top NBA rookies in action during the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic, but that will change when the MGM Resorts Summer League opens in Las Vegas Friday with a couple of heavy-hitters.

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, the respective No. 1 and No. 3 picks in this year's draft, will meet when the New Orleans Pelicans tip off with the New York Knicks at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Duke standouts will provide post-Fourth of July fireworks for those in attendance.

The Vegas Summer League spans 11 days between July 5 and 15. All 30 NBA clubs, along with the national teams from China and Croatia, will compete.

For those who want to follow the action, check out the information below for dates, times and network channels airing the games.

Friday, July 5

Detroit vs. Croatia at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Miami vs. China at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Dallas vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

LA Lakers vs. Chicago at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Charlotte vs. Golden State at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

New York vs. New Orleans at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Orlando vs. San Antonio at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Phoenix vs. Denver at 11: 30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, July 6

Oklahoma City vs. Utah at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Portland vs. Detroit at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Atlanta vs. Milwaukee at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Boston vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Memphis vs. Indiana at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Dallas vs. Houston at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

New Orleans vs. Washington at 10 p.m. on ESPN

China vs. Sacramento at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday, July 7

Toronto vs. Golden State at 12 a.m. on ESPN

San Antonio vs. Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Brooklyn vs. Croatia at 4 p.m. on NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Denver vs. Orlando at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Chicago vs. Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Utah vs. Miami at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

New York vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Houston vs. Portland at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Memphis vs. LA Clippers at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday, July 8

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Sacramento vs. Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Indiana vs. Detroit at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Washington vs. Brooklyn at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV

San Antonio vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Cleveland vs. Boston at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Milwaukee vs. Minnesota at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

New Orleans vs. Chicago at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

China vs. Charlotte at 11 p.m. on ESPNU

Golden State vs. LA Lakers at 11:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Tuesday, July 9

Croatia vs. Oklahoma City at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Miami vs. Orlando at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Indiana vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Portland vs. Utah at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Phoenix vs. Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Denver vs. Boston at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

New York vs. Toronto at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Sacramento vs. Houston at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

LA Clippers at Washington at 11:30 on NBA TV

Wednesday, July 10

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Croatia vs. Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Charlotte vs. Chicago at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Orlando vs. Brooklyn at 5:30 on ESPNU

Minnesota vs. Miami at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Cleveland vs. New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at 9 p.m. NBA TV

LA Lakers vs. New York at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

China vs. Milwaukee at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Golden State vs. Denver at 11:30 on ESPNU

Thursday, July 11

Toronto vs. Indiana at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Atlanta vs. Washington at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Portland vs. Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

Utah vs. Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Boston vs. Memphis at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

*Note: All times in ET

Live Stream

ESPN Games: WatchESPN

NBATV Games: NBATV

What We Saw: Tony Bradley's Dominant Performances

Tony Bradley put together a pair of strong outings for the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City Summer League games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. He recorded a double-double in both contests, averaging 20 points and 15.5 rebounds. He also swatted five shots.

The 21-year-old didn't suit up against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, but he showed what he can do on both ends of the court with a decent number of minutes.

The Jazz selected Bradley with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but he only appeared in 12 games in two seasons. The 6'10", 248-pound big man out of North Carolina will battle for a roster spot behind Rudy Gobert and Ed Davis at center.

Who We Won't See: Ja Morant

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent knee surgery in June to remove loose bodies. He didn't compete in the Salt Lake City Summer League and won't suit up for competition in Las Vegas either (h/t Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian).

Although the procedure hasn't caused significant concern, the Grizzlies don't plan to push their new lead guard. He was the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, which means we'll see plenty of the 19-year-old during the 2019-20 regular season. The Murray State product signed his rookie deal Tuesday.

Memphis' Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Kleiman spoke highly of Morant's skill set and intangibles, per NBA.com.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Ja Morant to our organization,” he said. "He is a high character individual and a unique talent. We look forward to building with Ja as we establish a dynamic team in Memphis for years to come."

The Grizzlies agreed to trade Mike Conley to the Jazz, which becomes official July 6, opening the door for Morant to become the franchise centerpiece.

Who We Will See: Zion Williamson vs. RJ Barrett

Spectators at the Thomas and Mack Center will see two collegiate stars go head-to-head Friday. The Pelicans and Knicks will square off, putting Williamson and Barrett on opposing sides; together they led Duke to the Elite Eight in the men's NCAA tournament.

Williamson joins a Pelicans squad that is ready to contend for a playoff spot. New Orleans agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and acquired Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart in return.

Jrue Holiday will likely take on a leadership role with this young roster, and Williamson will run the floor and create scoring opportunities.

Barrett lands with a rebuilding Knicks team that struck out in free agency, missing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The front office canceled a meeting with Kawhi Leonard because the team spent close to $70 million on other free agents, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. The rookie will carry a heavy load on the wing, but the 19-year-old brings an aggressive scoring appetite to the floor.

Barrett saved the trash talk and looks forward to stepping on the court Friday, per SNY's Ian Begley.

"It's funny that my first game ever in a uniform is against my guy so, just really excited to play," he said.

Both Williamson and Barrett averaged 22.6 points per game at Duke. Now, they'll put on a show in different uniforms.