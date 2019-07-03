76ers Rumors: Raul Neto to Sign 1-Year Contract After T.J. McConnell Departure

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Raul Neto has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Neto will receive the veteran minimum on a one-year deal.

Neto averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 assists in just 12.8 minutes per game last season. He appeared in 37 games all year.

The 27-year-old dealt with injury problems throughout the year, limited at times by his ankle, hamstring, groin, thigh and a concussion. Even when healthy, he sat behind Ricky Rubio and Dante Exum on the depth chart and struggled to see playing time.

This led to him being waived by Utah on Monday in order to make room for Mike Conley.

Despite the concerns, Neto could have a chance to play a lot more with the 76ers due to a lack of depth in the backcourt. Backup point guard T.J. McConnell agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, which leaves the team with few options behind starter Ben Simmons.

Considering McConnell averaged more than 19 minutes per game during each of his four years with Philadelphia, a lot of playing time could be available.

This move gives the 76ers some much-needed backcourt depth for a low cost after they spent big on Tobias Harris and Al Horford. It also gives Neto a chance to show what he can do after he struggled to see the floor over the past three years.