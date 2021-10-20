Odell Beckham Jr., Browns Fantasy Outlook After Baker Mayfield Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns had high expectations in 2021, but the team suffered a major setback with Baker Mayfield due to miss Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos

The Browns announced Mayfield will be out due to a shoulder injury..

Cleveland will now have to turn to Case Keenum, who is one of the top backups in the league with 62 career starts.

Though he has never been much of a fantasy star himself, the veteran has shown enough to believe he can keep the offense functioning while Mayfield is unavailable. He certainly will be able to get the ball to his receivers down the field, including Odell Beckham Jr.

With Jarvis Landry out with a knee injury, Beckham has become the primary target for the team in the passing attack and that won't change with the quarterback switch.

Though the veteran has been a risk the past few seasons even with a healthy quarterback, his upside is obvious with his ability to turn any play into a touchdown. It's also difficult to expect Keenum to move through his progressions as much as a starter, likely getting more targets to the No. 1 option.

It's hard to trust anyone else in the passing attack, however, in part because the combined absences of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt raise significant questions about the ground game. Keenum may find life difficult if the Broncos don't have to respect the run and drop more defenders back.