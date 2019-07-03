Packers QB DeShone Kizer: 'I Don't See Myself as Aaron Rodgers' Backup'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

While clearly the Green Bay Packers' No. 2 option at quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, DeShone Kizer opts for a different mindset in order to keep himself sharp.

Kizer explained how he believes the "backup" label would be "limiting [himself]."

"I don't see myself as Aaron Rodgers' backup for the final era of his career," per the Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski. "I see myself as a future Super Bowl MVP. That's the goal that I want to head toward. That's the level I want to play at. Therefore, if I'm competing and focused in on the backup competition, then once again, I'm limiting myself."

As he lays it out, Kizer's approach makes sense.

At any position on the field, the backup is one injury away from being thrust into the first string. That transition can be particularly difficult at quarterback, arguably the most scrutinized role on the field.

Along with that, teams won't hesitate to move on from a quarterback who might have struggled following an abrupt promotion.

Brett Hundley made 11 appearances in 2017 when Rodgers broke his collarbone. He threw for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and Green Bay went 3-6 in his nine starts.

The following offseason, the Packers traded Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks and acquired Kizer from the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers, who turned 35 in December, is signed through the 2023 season and will be Green Bay's starting QB for the foreseeable future. Both Drew Brees and Tom Brady have remained productive through their mid-to-late 30s, and there's no reason to think Rodgers won't follow suit.

Still, Kizer has to have the confidence to think he can adequately replace Rodgers if circumstances demand it. Looking beyond that, he has to strive for more than just being an understudy in the NFL.

Kizer was a mess with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 after the Browns made him their starter before he was ready. Only 23, he might be able to prove himself worthy of another shot—be it in Green Bay or elsewhere.