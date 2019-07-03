Report: Chandler Parsons Traded to Hawks for Solomon Hill, Miles Plumlee

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly reached an agreement to trade small forward Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forwards Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported terms of the deal Wednesday.

Parsons made just 25 appearances (three starts) for the Grizzlies last season. He was sidelined by knee soreness early in the campaign and then had disagreements with the organization about the manner of his comeback, which led to six weeks away from the team before finally returning after the All-Star break.

The 30-year-old University of Florida product showed signs of a return to form in the season's final month, though it was a small sample size. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 threes while shooting 47.4 percent from beyond the arc in four April games.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Parsons, who's heading into the final season of his four-year, $94.4 million contract, said after the campaign ended he's expecting to make a more consistent impact after a strong offseason.

"I'm going to continue to do all the right things this summer and put myself in the best situation to play a lot of games next year," he told reporters. "Where that will be, I don't know. You've got to ask the guys upstairs. But I'm fully committed to the team and coming back, if that's what it’s going to be."

His playing time could remain sporadic behind John Collins as well as rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in Atlanta, though.

Meanwhile, Memphis basically splits Parsons' $25 million base salary into two smaller salaries to create more trade avenues in the future:

Neither Hill, who was part of a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, nor Plumlee figure to see much playing time with the Grizzlies if they remain on the roster.