Report: Chandler Parsons Traded to Hawks for Solomon Hill, Miles Plumlee

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 27: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game on March 27, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly reached an agreement to trade small forward Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forwards Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported terms of the deal Wednesday.

Parsons made just 25 appearances (three starts) for the Grizzlies last season. He was sidelined by knee soreness early in the campaign and then had disagreements with the organization about the manner of his comeback, which led to six weeks away from the team before finally returning after the All-Star break.

The 30-year-old University of Florida product showed signs of a return to form in the season's final month, though it was a small sample size. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 threes while shooting 47.4 percent from beyond the arc in four April games.

Parsons, who's heading into the final season of his four-year, $94.4 million contract, said after the campaign ended he's expecting to make a more consistent impact after a strong offseason.

"I'm going to continue to do all the right things this summer and put myself in the best situation to play a lot of games next year," he told reporters. "Where that will be, I don't know. You've got to ask the guys upstairs. But I'm fully committed to the team and coming back, if that's what it’s going to be."

His playing time could remain sporadic behind John Collins as well as rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in Atlanta, though.

Meanwhile, Memphis basically splits Parsons' $25 million base salary into two smaller salaries to create more trade avenues in the future:

Neither Hill, who was part of a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, nor Plumlee figure to see much playing time with the Grizzlies if they remain on the roster.

