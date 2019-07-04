NBA Trade Rumors: Latest News on Steven Adams, Clint Capela and More

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The beginning of free agency has unleashed a frenzy of trades upon the NBA landscape. From a deal swapping Kevin Durant and D'Angelo Russell to Jimmy Butler's place in a four-team bonanza, several key players are changing homes this offseason.

And the excitement might not be finished yet.

While the league waits for Kawhi Leonard to make his decision, standout centers Steven Adams and Clint Capela are among the names still being tossed around the rumor mill. One player, however, could be inching away from the trade market.

Given how quickly the NBA can change, though, even the most recent updates may undergo major changes within days.

Mavs a No-Go for Adams

After failing to find a trade for Adams around the NBA draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still exploring options for how to shed a bit of salary and avoid the luxury tax.

But it appears the Dallas Mavericks can be crossed off the list as a potential suitor, per Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

Adams would have made sense as a complementary piece in Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis has terrific floor-stretching potential and is an adept shot-blocker, but he's not an elite rebounder and doesn't provide a physical presence. On the other hand, Adams is a force on the offensive glass and a reliable defender.

Although the Mavs are still capable of making the financial aspects of a trade work, a swap between OKC and Dallas is unlikely at best. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Wednesday the team is finalizing a deal with Boban Marjanovic.

The Thunder will continue searching for a trade, but they might end up keeping Adams and his $25.8 million salary.

Rockets Trying to Save Face?

Before the NBA Finals ended, Capela was already on the trade market. Several weeks and no transaction later, the Houston Rockets may be looking to salvage this relationship.

"A team source insisted that it wasn't so much as shopping Capela, but just the franchise doing its due diligence," Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported.

That's a direct contrast to how the player's side apparently felt.

"... Those closest to Capela expected him to be traded, figuring there was enough smoke to warrant a fire," Iko said.

The 25-year-old offers a distinct value to Houston in his close-range finishing and rebounding. Last season, he averaged a career-high 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 64.8 percent. That kind of production isn't easily found.

But if the Rockets believe Capela is a liability in small-ball lineups during the playoffs, it's only sensible to browse the trade market—no matter whether that's due diligence or something more.

Will the Warriors Deal Russell Later?

Durant's decision to join the Brooklyn Nets allowed the Golden State Warriors an opportunity to acquire value in return—Russell—instead of losing the All-Star for nothing.

Yet does the 23-year-old have a long-term future in the Bay Area?

Stein, while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, said it's "a matter of when" the Warriors will trade Russell—not an if. Shortly after, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium told NBA TV that Russell wouldn't have signed a max deal if he expected to get traded and the Warriors have a long-term vision that includes the young guard.

Both reports come from highly credible sources, so how this situation develops may be fascinating. No deal is imminent, since Russell isn't eligible for a trade until Dec. 15.

Perhaps he will play several seasons with the Warriors. Still, expect trade possibilities to emerge again in December.

