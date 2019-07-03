Warriors Rumors: Quinn Cook Qualifying Offer Rescinded; Becomes UFA

Warriors Rumors: Quinn Cook Qualifying Offer Rescinded; Becomes UFAJuly 3, 2019
Chris Carlson/Associated Press
Quinn Cook has reportedly become an unrestricted free agent after the Golden State Warriors rescinded his qualifying offer Wednesday.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update.
