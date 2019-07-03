NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Kawhi Leonard, Jabari Parker and More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA free-agency market isn't at a complete standstill, it just feels that way as most of the hoops world awaits Kawhi Leonard's decision.

But rumors continue to trickle in, both surrounding Leonard and the unsigned "others."

We'll break down the latest buzz below.

Latest on Leonard

If it feels like Leonard's free-agency situation is proving impossible to read, that's because it's supposed to.

As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have kept as quiet as possible "to avoid upsetting Kawhi's camp when they have insisted on total silence."

Given how little Leonard usually offers in front of a microphone, this should surprise no one. If the silent treatment is any kind of test, though, one can assume both L.A. clubs and the Toronto Raptors are all acing it since leaks have been almost impossible to identify.

That said, Stein's updates shed a tiny bit more light on the situation.

The Lakers continue feeling as if they are "firmly in the lead" based mostly on "the recruiting efforts and assurances made on separate fronts from Magic Johnson and LeBron James." The Raptors, meanwhile, are getting an assist from a familiar place, as rapper/ambassador/superfan Drake is "said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign" on top of the team's pitch.

The competition, in other words, is as fierce as one would expect for a 28-year-old whose resume includes two Finals MVP honors, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and three All-NBA selections.

Jabari Parker's Market Is 'Still Developing'

In an alternate universe, Jabari Parker is probably one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

The 24-year-old was the second overall draft pick in 2014 after flashing an electric and polished skill set.

But in this reality, Parker's talents have struggled to translate to areas other than inside-the-arc scoring. He's a career 33.7 percent shooter from distance, a limited playmaker and a defender who was graded out in the red during four of his five NBA seasons.

That hasn't helped his free-agency outlook. The Washington Wizards "haven't circled back" to Parker, whom they acquired at the deadline, and his market "is still developing," per NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes.

Teams know Parker can score. His career per-36-minutes average of 18.3 points makes that perfectly clear. Clubs now must decide how much that production matters and how else he'll be able to impact the game.

Marcus Morris On Mavs' Radar, But Not at the Top

Timing is to NBA free agents what location is to those who work real estate: everything.

Marcus Morris' venture to free agency, then, is coming at the perfect time. The 29-year-old just enjoyed a career season as a shooter (44.7 percent from the field) and rebounder (6.1), while outperforming his typical averages in points (13.9 per game) and three-point percentage (37.5).

The Dallas Mavericks have interest in Morris, per 247Sports' Mike Fisher. While Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News confirmed that report, the scribe added he's heard Dallas has "a few ahead" of Morris on its wish list.

One of those players is presumably three-and-D ace Danny Green, whom Fisher reports the Mavs are also trying to add. Stein previously reported Green "is determined to wait on Kawhi Leonard's decision" before making his own, although that may no longer be the case.

The Mavs are one of the few teams with significant cap space remaining, and they seem determined to use it on plug-and-play veterans who could provide instant impact.