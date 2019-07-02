Warriors News: Glenn Robinson III Agrees to 2-Year Contract with GSW

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Free agent Glenn Robinson III and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year deal, as reported by The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania Tuesday afternoon.

The second year includes a player option.

Robinson became an unrestricted free agent when the Detroit Pistons declined his team option. Last season was Robinson's only one in Detroit. He appeared in 50 games and made 18 starts, including the playoffs.

The Michigan product began his career with a short 25-game tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft. He has also had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15) and Indiana Pacers (2015-18).

The 25-year-old's most productive season came in 2016-17 with the Pacers. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 69 games (27 starts).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.