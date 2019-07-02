Raptors Rumors: Drake Starting His Own Kawhi Leonard Recruiting Campaign

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors poses for a photograph with Rapper, Drake during the Toronto Raptors Championship Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Turenne/Getty Images

If the Toronto Raptors can't convince Kawhi Leonard to stay with the organization in free agency, maybe Drake can.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "the Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter" in their pursuit of Leonard, but Drake "is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

