Raptors Rumors: Drake Starting His Own Kawhi Leonard Recruiting Campaign

If the Toronto Raptors can't convince Kawhi Leonard to stay with the organization in free agency, maybe Drake can.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "the Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter" in their pursuit of Leonard, but Drake "is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay."

