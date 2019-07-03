Predictions for NBA's Top Free Agents Still on the Market

2 of 5

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Danny Green had a pretty open and interesting response when asked where he might go during an interview with HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy:

"If Toronto brings everyone back, I think we have a really good shot of coming out of the East again. So why would I not want to be there? But things change and things move. [If the Raptors can't bring everyone back], there are going to be other teams who are in the running and I want to see what those situations are. Obviously, I want to maximize on the dollar, but I also want to maximize on the situation. I know I'm not an All-Star or star player, but I want to be remembered as a great role player who won a lot of games and leave my mark in the league."

Based on this response, we can conclude he would prefer the Toronto Raptors keep their team together. And if they don't, he's going to go where he can get paid.

That makes sense since he's now 32 years old and, if it's for multiple years, this will probably be his last notable deal.

The Dallas Mavericks are interested in him, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, and Bobby Marks reported they still have $22 million in cap space.

Square peg. Square hole. Danny goes for the green and takes a front-loaded contract in Dallas. And if he's going to Dallas when he'd prefer running it back with Toronto, you can guess what that means for a free agent who has yet to appear in this countdown.