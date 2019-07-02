Celtics Rumors: French Center Vincent Poirier Agrees to 2-Year Contract

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics signed French center Vincent Poirier to a two-year deal Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has played for Spanish club Saski Baskonia since 2017.

