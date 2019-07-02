Celtics Rumors: French Center Vincent Poirier Agrees to 2-Year Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 10: Vincent Poirier in action during the Liga Endesa match against Baskonia at Wizink Center on February 10, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images) (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images)
Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics signed French center Vincent Poirier to a two-year deal Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has played for Spanish club Saski Baskonia since 2017.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

