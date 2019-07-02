Yankees News: John Sterling to Miss 1st Game Since 1989 on July 4

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Radio personality John Sterling introduces the players for the 71st Annual Old Timers Day at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo By Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

John Sterling's incredible streak of broadcasting New York Yankees games on the radio will soon end.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sterling will miss his first game since 1989, taking off the team's July 4 contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Fourth of July is also his birthday, though Sterling said it's a health-related absence.

"For the moment, I'm a little under the weather," he said. "I've put in the time. I want to feel better, and they think this is the time for me to do it—and I agree."

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

