Yankees News: John Sterling to Miss 1st Game Since 1989 on July 4

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

John Sterling's incredible streak of broadcasting New York Yankees games on the radio will soon end.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sterling will miss his first game since 1989, taking off the team's July 4 contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Fourth of July is also his birthday, though Sterling said it's a health-related absence.

"For the moment, I'm a little under the weather," he said. "I've put in the time. I want to feel better, and they think this is the time for me to do it—and I agree."

