NBA Free Agency 2019: Rumors, Predictions for Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, More

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As NBA free agency enters its third day, all eyes are still on Kawhi Leonard.

Unlike all of the other marquee free agents, the 28-year-old is taking his time with deciding on where he will play next season.

Both Los Angeles teams and the Toronto Raptors are eagerly anticipating Leonard's decision, and so is one of his longtime teammates, who is waiting on the forward before choosing his free-agent destination.

Once Leonard makes up his mind, the rest of the free-agent market should be determined quickly, as the two teams that miss out his signature will look to build their rosters with the salary-cap space they had left over.

NBA Free-Agent Rumors and Predictions

Kawhi Leonard

NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins said Monday night that Leonard was meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers but that the Los Angeles Lakers had the upper hand in the race for his signature.

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

During an appearance on Get Up on Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Leonard will continue to take his time with the decision-making process.

"I'm told he is going to continue taking his time and this could stretch into this week," he said. "I think the teams that are involved are expecting this could go even late into this week."

The Lakers are the team that continues to gain traction on the rumor mill with Leonard, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his podcast Monday (h/t RealGM):

"We don't know where Kawhi is going. I am feeling more like the Lakers are a chance. I wouldn't have thought that was a chance. I thought it was Clippers for a long time and then I thought maybe he'll stay in Toronto. I do believe there is some real traction towards the Lakers. I still think the Clippers are the pick, but I admit I don't know at this point."

Fox Sports' Chris Broussard reported Monday that the Lakers are Leonard's first choice (h/t Fox Sports Radio):

"I'm being told the Lakers are Kawhi Leonard's first choice. He and his camp spoke with Magic yesterday and laid out what they want from the Lakers. Nothing crazy, just some additions to the staff and asking 'Is Kawhi going to be treated like LeBron in the organization? and all of that. As long as Jeanie (Buss) doesn't do anything to screw it up in the meeting, I'm told that's his first choice."

If Leonard opts to join up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers would be the clear title favorite in the 2019-20 season based on sheer star power.

If the Clippers or Raptors are the choice, there would be more balance of power across the league, with a handful of teams boasting rosters headlined by superstars.

The key for Leonard with the Lakers to make sure he feels wanted on a team with two superstars. He does not have the boisterous personality of other NBA superstars, and he has to be 100 percent sold that he can mesh with Davis and James to achieve long-term success.

If Leonard is sold on the long-term project with the Lakers, which it appears he is open to based off recent reporting, that will be his likely landing spot.

The Clippers and Raptors still have time to persuade him to make a different decision, but you can't ignore the Lakers' chances of winning multiple titles in the coming years.

Prediction: After a long wait, Leonard chooses the Lakers.

Danny Green

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Dallas is still in pursuit of Danny Green, even after it reportedly inked Seth Curry to a deal Monday.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Stein also reported Green is determined to wait until Leonard makes his decision to see if he can make a return to Toronto.

Green's motives appear to be pretty clear at the moment, as he looks to be willing to join back up with Leonard in Toronto if that is where he lands.

If Leonard signs with the Clippers or Lakers, Green's decision could come down to how much either team can offer him with the remaining cap space they hold.

The Lakers would be an intriguing landing spot for Green, but they might not have the money to commit to him since they still have to build out an entire roster behind their superstars.

The Clippers have a fairly stacked roster as is, which might make it difficult for them to arrange Green's signing.

Dallas looks like the most logical destination for Green if Leonard ends up in Los Angeles. If that is the case, the young Mavericks would gain a reliable veteran presence and a player who could help their three-point shooting.

Prediction: Green lands with Dallas after Leonard goes to Lakers.

Delon Wright

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Mavericks have expressed interest in restricted free agent Delon Wright.

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

After he was traded to Memphis by Toronto last season, Wright averaged 12.2 points in 26 contests.

The 27-year-old would be a nice player for the Grizzlies to keep around their young core as they look to make a surge up the Western Conference standings.

Since Wright is a restricted free agent, Memphis can match any offer that comes in for him, but the issue could be that few offers are made because few teams have cap space left.

The one situation in which Dallas would benefit the most from going after Wright is if Leonard and Green team up again in Toronto, but that does not seem to be likely at the moment.

Prediction: Wright stays with Memphis.

