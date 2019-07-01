76ers Rumors: Kyle O'Quinn Agrees to Contract After 1 Season with Pacers

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 2, 2019

Indiana Pacers center Kyle O'Quinn (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 102-100. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Unrestricted free agent Kyle O'Quinn will join the Philadelphia 76ers, PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck reported Monday evening.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer followed Neubeck's report by adding that O'Quinn's contract with the Sixers will be for one year and the veteran's minimum.

O'Quinn spent last season with the Indiana Pacers. The 6'10", 250-pound center and power forward appeared in 45 games (three starts) and averaged 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy had reported Sunday the 29-year-old was garnering interest from the Sixers, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

O'Quinn's career began when the Magic selected him in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. The Norfolk State product then spent three seasons as a Knick. His most productive professional season came in 2017-18, his last in New York, when he averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks across 77 games.

In Philadelphia, O'Quinn adds even more depth to Philadelphia's frontcourt. The Sixers already agreed to sign All-Star Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal when free agency began Sunday to pair with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, who agreed to re-sign for five years and $180 million.

