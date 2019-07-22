WWE Raw Reunion Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Raw Reunion Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 23, 2019
It's time for the reunion. The July 22 edition of Monday Night Raw promised a huge night of returns as legends of the past made one-night special appearances on WWE's premiere show.
Some of the biggest names in the business had already booked their tickets. Just a few of the names confirmed included Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Ted DiBiase, Mark Henry, even D-Generation X in full force.
Before WWE set its sights forward to SummerSlam 2019, the company looked back at the legends of the past. It was an easy bet by the company to trust that bringing in familiar names would spark interest.
However, it did pose a risk. If WWE could not capitalize on the added attention, those returning fans would be wasted. Ratings boosts for one week wouldn't be enough. The new stars had to get a boost from the legends.
This left fascinating questions for Raw Reunion. How would some of the biggest acts in the business be used on this one night? Who would benefit from working off these legends most? Would the night be able to build up what matters or reinforce the sad state of the current product?
Only time would tell, but at least everyone knew there would be a few new 24/7 champions by the end of it all.
John Cena Returns; The Usos (w/ Rikishi) vs. The Revival (w/ D-Von Dudley)
John Cena opened the show to talk up how much he still cared about WWE. The Usos interrupted to challenge The Doctor of Thuganomics to drop some rhymes. Cena acquiesced for a moment, but he quickly decided he was done.
Jimmy and Jey weren't done though as they brought out Rikishi. Standing with his sons, The Samoan Stinker challenged The Champ to dance, but The Revival interrupted with D-Von Dudley coming out to join them.
Booker T joined commentary for The Usos vs. The Revival. In a fast and physical battle, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder gave The Usos all they could handle. However, after Dawson got distracted by Rikishi staring down D-Von at ringside, he walked into a superkick and a splash for the loss.
Result
Usos def. Revival by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun way to start and balance out the focus on young stars and legends. Cena got the show rolling but quickly handed off the baton to The Usos and The Revival, who got some tag team legends in their corner for their match.
Thanks to the picture-in-picture addition to Raw, which had become a staple of SmackDown Live, the wrestling was not rushed or awkwardly stopped and restarted. The two teams did good work together and hopefully set up another great title clash.
The Legends Come Out to Become 24/7 Champions
Charlie Caruso interviewed R-Truth about barely escaping Comic Con with the 24/7 Championship. Renee Michelle interrupted to distract Carmella while Drake Maverick rolled up Truth to steal the title. As Maverick attempted to escape, The Boogeyman scared him into falling into position for Pat Patterson to pin him.
Gerald Brisco took down Patterson to win the title, but Kelly Kelly caught him with a low blow to quickly become champ. Melina revealed a referee shirt to set up Candice Michelle to pin Kelly. Alundra Blayze then choked out Michelle to cause a quick title change.
Blayze was ready to trash the championship before DiBiase bought it from her. The 205 Live general manager caught DiBiase in his limousine to regain his championship. Truth finally caught Maverick on his way out with a roll up and ran off with the title and Maverick's wife.
Result
Truth def. Maverick; Patterson def. Maverick; Brisco def. Patterson; Kelly def. Brisco; Michelle def. Kelly; Blayze def. Michelle; DiBiase def. Blayze; Maverick def. DiBiase; Truth def. Maverick to become the new 24/7 champion
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was as stupid as ever in the best way possible. Everyone got involved in a series of skits that made clear that this title is still the best thing that WWE has going. It also proved that Truth and Maverick are still carrying the story.
Now Renee has taken to Maverick's story and is helping him regain the title. Moreover, Truth has now run off with his rival's wife. The story deepens with every week, legitimized by legends.
Drew McIntyre Doesn't Give Cedric Alexander a Second Chance at Him
Drew McIntyre shook his head as Torrie Wilson, Alicia Fox and Santino Marella reminisced backstage. He let his anger and frustration simmer until he got to the ring. He cut off Cedric Alexander on the entrance ramp and beat him down before hitting him with a reverse Alabama Slam onto the apron.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a smart way to keep this feud moving without quickly cutting off the momentum of Alexander. It would have been a waste to have the two quickly wrestle again. Now, this feels personal even if this type of storytelling feels overdone.
The Lumbar Legacy has ticked off The Scottish Psychopath. It will be more interesting to see how Alexander responds. This is his chance to take a massive leap forward like only he can.
The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
Christian joined commentary while Lillian Garcia returned to the announcer position for this next match. Before the match, in a pretaped interview, The Viking Raiders promised to wipe out everyone in their path.
Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder did their best early to ground and isolate Erik and Ivar from one another, but they would not be denied. Ivar took both men out with a suicide dive then set up the Viking Experience for the win.
Result
Viking Raiders def. Hawkins and Ryder by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
The commentators played this off like a first meeting when these teams have fought multiple times already. Ryder and Hawkins were treated much the same as the enhancement stars like Erik and Ivar have been recently running through.
Hopefully, The Raiders will graduate soon to competition that will actually give the duo a challenge soon. They've shown how impressive they are. Now they need to show how great they can be.
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe ran down Raw Reunion as a nostalgia trip before using the opening segment as an example. As he insulted Rikishi and The Usos, Roman Reigns arrived. The two quickly threw out words and began to brawl. Joe dominated The Big Dog until taking a Superman Punch.
The Samoan Submission Specialist was ready to retreat and fight another day until Reigns called him a coward. Joe relied on the damage he inflicted before the match, but The Big Dog hit a second wind. He escaped the Coquina Clutch and landed a Spear for the win.
Result
Reigns def. Joe by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a good segment and match between two great performers. They have done so much better work together that meant so much more. This was just a way to keep both men on TV while reminding everyone of the status quo.
If The Samoan Submission Specialist had retreated, it might have hinted at a rivalry that Joe could benefit from. If Joe had won even by nefarious means, it would have helped him keep his momentum. Instead, Reigns walked out with the victory, and it all did not matter.
Seth Rollins Promises to Show Brock Lesnar Is Human on Miz TV
The Miz invited Seth Rollins to Miz TV to speak his mind on Brock Lesnar, and The Architect was not shy about it. Paul Heyman interrupted to advocate for The Beast Incarnate until The Beastslayer ran him off. He then made clear that Lesnar was only human and would fall at SummerSlam.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was far too bland a segment for the talent involved. The A-Lister did not even need to be in this segment for it to work. Rollins just repeated his talking points from past promos on Lesnar.
This would have been a perfect moment for a legend to get involved and talk up The Architect or question whether Rollins could truly defeat Lesnar twice.
Sami Zayn vs. Rey Mysterio
Sami Zayn interrupted the legend party backstage to call out all the has-beens. Rey Mysterio took offense before the two almost came to blows. The Olympic Gold Medalist asked that they settle it in the ring.
The Master of the 619 kept The Critic of the Critics on his toes until Rob Van Dan, Sgt. Slaughter, Angle and The Hurricane came out. The distraction allowed Mysterio to hit a 619 and five star frog splash for the win.
Result
Mysterio def. Zayn by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a pretty clear example of what WWE should not be doing with Raw Reunion. Mysterio lost all momentum when he lost to Bobby Lashley in his return, and this was not the way to get it back. It more felt like a way to embarrass Zayn again.
These two could have a good rivalry together, but neither is being treated as a big enough deal for that to actually happen. This was just a way to once again silence the naysayers about this legend reunion.
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Jerry Lawler took a guest spot on commentary, and he watched as Rollins struggled early to keep up with both AJ Styles and The Good Brothers at ringside. Triple H and Shawn Michaels marched to the ring to even the odds.
As The Beastslayer started to take back the match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stormed the ring to cause a disqualification. Afterward, The OC tried to convince HHH and HBK to work with them, but D-Generation X refused and started a brawl.
Styles, Gallows and Anderson grabbed steel chairs before Road Dogg arrived, trailed by X-Pac, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The combined forces sent The OC running.
Result
Rollins def. Styles by DQ
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was a disappointing use of two of WWE's best. Repeated interference made this more of a tease than a true match. Eventually, we'll get Rollins vs. Styles again, but this week was not truly the week.
The usage of all these legends in one segment only really served to embarrass a stable that just got rebranded. This should be the most dominant trio on the red brand, but they were sent running by a bunch of guys who can barely walk.
The Fiend Takes Out Mick Foley with the Mandible Claw
Mick Foley came out to celebrate his favorite moment in Raw history, winning the WWE Championship. After just a few segments of showing the clip, the lights went out, and Bray Wyatt laid out the Hardcore Legend with a Mandible Claw.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was short, sweet and to the point. Wyatt got another chance to stand out in memorable fashion, and Foley seemed to be passing on the mandible claw to The Fiend. It's a shame that this meant the legend didn't get a chance to win the 24/7 Championship.
A Moment of Bliss Descends into a Brawl Between Becky Lynch and Natalya
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross introduced Becky Lynch to A Moment of Bliss, but Natalya interrupted quickly. The two SummerSlam opponents quickly got into a war of words and began brawling. They were finally separated by officials after several minutes.
Backstage, The Queen of Harts called out The Man as ungrateful and disrespectful, promising to take her down a peg when she wins the Raw Women's Championship.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While this rivalry has not earned this level of animosity, this was the rare segment on Raw Reunion that looked forward. Lynch and Natalya's rivalry was made out to be the only thing that truly mattered as much as the legends.
Hopefully, this continues to build up the expectation that these two hate each other and will not take this match easy. Natalya needs this spotlight to even remotely feel like she's on Lynch's level.
Braun Strowman vs. Local Competitor
Braun Strowman promised to make this quick. He destroyed a young local competitor, hitting a big boot then finally a running powerslam to take the win.
Result
Strowman def. local competitor by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
Why is The Monster Among Men squashing jobbers? The answer is WWE has nothing for him somehow. Strowman is the kind of star that should easily appeal to any fans tuning for the old school legends. He's big, powerful and explosive.
Somehow though, he has remained in the same position for years. In any other era, he'd be a multiple time world champion at this point.
Hulk Hogan and Stone Cole Steve Austin Thank the Fans for Tuning in
The legends filed out to the stage with Hogan and Flair at the head. The Hulkster thanked the crowd for supporting them throughout the years. Stone Cold arrived with beer to celebrate his WWE family all coming out for this moment.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Not to be a grouch at the end of the night, but this was such a waste of bringing in all this talent. Hogan and Austin came back to remind everyone that it matters that they keep tuning in, but this never gave anyone a reason to tune back in.
The Rattlesnake could have been celebrating by hitting stunners with Kevin Owens. Hogan could have taken a moment to put over a young star as the future of the business. Flair could have done a little more than just strut around.
While the legends were clearly enjoying themselves, this felt a little too self-congratulatory at a time when WWE is doing everything in its power to keep people invested.