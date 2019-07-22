WWE Raw Reunion Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

It's time for the reunion. The July 22 edition of Monday Night Raw promised a huge night of returns as legends of the past made one-night special appearances on WWE's premiere show.

Some of the biggest names in the business had already booked their tickets. Just a few of the names confirmed included Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Ted DiBiase, Mark Henry, even D-Generation X in full force.

Before WWE set its sights forward to SummerSlam 2019, the company looked back at the legends of the past. It was an easy bet by the company to trust that bringing in familiar names would spark interest.

However, it did pose a risk. If WWE could not capitalize on the added attention, those returning fans would be wasted. Ratings boosts for one week wouldn't be enough. The new stars had to get a boost from the legends.

This left fascinating questions for Raw Reunion. How would some of the biggest acts in the business be used on this one night? Who would benefit from working off these legends most? Would the night be able to build up what matters or reinforce the sad state of the current product?

Only time would tell, but at least everyone knew there would be a few new 24/7 champions by the end of it all.