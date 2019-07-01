Free Agent Pau Gasol Wants to Play Next Season After Foot Surgery Recovery

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Pau Gasol warms up before the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Veteran center Pau Gasol intends to return for the 2019-20 NBA season.

"My recovery from surgery has been smooth, and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August," Gasol told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I cannot wait to start training again."

The 38-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. He made 30 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Gasol is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Even without the foot surgery, his market would likely be limited. He turns 39 on Saturday and is approaching his 19th season in the NBA.

In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Gasol said "it would make sense" to return to Milwaukee.

The Bucks don't appear to share the sentiment based on their moves already in free agency. Wojnarowski reported Brook Lopez will sign a four-year, $52 million deal, while Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Robin Lopez will join his brother on a two-year deal.

If Milwaukee isn't his destination, contending teams seem the most logical fit for Gasol, or he could choose to join a younger squad to serve largely as a veteran mentor. Vince Carter occupied a similar role with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19, with teammate Dewayne Dedmon praising his impact on the locker room.

Gasol last season averaged 15.9 points, 18.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per 100 possessions, per Basketball Reference, so he can be effective in a limited role. His days as a starting center are likely over, though.

Related

    Winners, Losers from D-Lo Trade

    💰 D'Angelo Russell gets a max deal 🤝 Dubs don't lose KD for nothing 👀 Warriors could still move D-Lo 😬 Lakers, Wolves miss out on All-Star PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Winners, Losers from D-Lo Trade

    💰 D'Angelo Russell gets a max deal 🤝 Dubs don't lose KD for nothing 👀 Warriors could still move D-Lo 😬 Lakers, Wolves miss out on All-Star PG

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jimmy Butler Deal Is Complete 🚨

    Clippers and Blazers added to the trade to make it work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jimmy Butler Deal Is Complete 🚨

    Clippers and Blazers added to the trade to make it work

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Thank KD ✊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Thank KD ✊

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report