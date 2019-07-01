Free Agent Pau Gasol Wants to Play Next Season After Foot Surgery Recovery

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Veteran center Pau Gasol intends to return for the 2019-20 NBA season.

"My recovery from surgery has been smooth, and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August," Gasol told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I cannot wait to start training again."

The 38-year-old underwent surgery in May after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. He made 30 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Gasol is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Even without the foot surgery, his market would likely be limited. He turns 39 on Saturday and is approaching his 19th season in the NBA.

In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Gasol said "it would make sense" to return to Milwaukee.

The Bucks don't appear to share the sentiment based on their moves already in free agency. Wojnarowski reported Brook Lopez will sign a four-year, $52 million deal, while Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Robin Lopez will join his brother on a two-year deal.

If Milwaukee isn't his destination, contending teams seem the most logical fit for Gasol, or he could choose to join a younger squad to serve largely as a veteran mentor. Vince Carter occupied a similar role with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19, with teammate Dewayne Dedmon praising his impact on the locker room.

Gasol last season averaged 15.9 points, 18.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per 100 possessions, per Basketball Reference, so he can be effective in a limited role. His days as a starting center are likely over, though.