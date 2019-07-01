No Warriors Player Will Wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 Jersey While Joe Lacob Is CEO

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's No. 35 is being retired by the Golden State Warriors, at least as long as Joe Lacob remains the organization's co-chairman and CEO.

The Warriors made the announcement in a press release Monday, following Sunday night's news that Durant was signing with the Brooklyn Nets, joining Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan:

