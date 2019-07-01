No Warriors Player Will Wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 Jersey While Joe Lacob Is CEO

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is seen in the locker room before the game against the Toronto Raptors in Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's No. 35 is being retired by the Golden State Warriors, at least as long as Joe Lacob remains the organization's co-chairman and CEO.

The Warriors made the announcement in a press release Monday, following Sunday night's news that Durant was signing with the Brooklyn Nets, joining Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

