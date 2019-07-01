No Warriors Player Will Wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 Jersey While Joe Lacob Is CEO

No Warriors Player Will Wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 Jersey While Joe Lacob Is CEOJuly 1, 2019
Kevin Durant's No. 35 is being retired by the Golden State Warriors, at least as long as Joe Lacob remains the organization's co-chairman and CEO.
The Warriors made the announcement in a press release Monday, following Sunday night's news that Durant was signing with the Brooklyn Nets, joining Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan:
