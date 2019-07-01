Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins an Option If Kawhi Leonard Signs Elsewhere

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins remains one of the most intriguing free agents still available, and the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as a possible landing spot if they don't sign Kawhi Leonard.

"If Kawhi goes somewhere besides the Lakers, I think they are an option for him," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on The Jump.

The Lakers currently have $32 million of cap room, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports. That's almost enough to sign a max player like Leonard, but they will have more options if the All-Star goes elsewhere.

Cousins could be a key player to fill out the roster, providing more depth in the frontcourt behind Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma. He already showed with the Warriors that he can take on a smaller role to help a contender, and he would provide the Lakers with another top option in the post while taking pressure off the other stars.

If the 28-year-old doesn't go to Los Angeles, he could end up taking a one-year deal once again.

"He may have to sacrifice money to make a better fit for free agency next year," Windhorst said. "It's not a deep free-agent class next year. If he has a good year, he can be an important part of that class. It's unfortunate this is the second straight year where he may have to do that."

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with Golden State last season while recovering from an Achilles injury that kept him out until January. He performed well when he returned, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while sharing touches with several other stars, although he still didn't resemble his previous All-Star form.

Another one-year deal could allow him to show that he is fully healthy and back to his old self, which could help him land a long-term contract in 2020.

With Draymond Green headlining a lighter group of free agents next year, Cousins could be a top option.