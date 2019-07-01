Lou Williams Recruits Kawhi Leonard to Clippers, 'The Love Is Already There'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is by far the biggest star remaining in free agency, and Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams explained why he should come to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Obviously he's already a California kid anyway," Williams told TMZ Sports. "The love is already there. He's got an opportunity to do something special. He already has a legacy, already a big-time baller in his own right. So for him to have an opportunity to do his thing in the state of California should be dope for him."

Leonard is from Southern California and played collegiately at San Diego State, and Williams also hopes the weather could make a difference, saying: "Sun's out; it ain't cold like it is in Toronto."

If Leonard were to join Williams, Danilo Gallinari (assuming he stays), Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Clippers would become instant title contenders.

Of course, Leonard could also sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, who can offer the opportunity to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And he could always stay with the Toronto Raptors, where he just won an NBA title.

Unlike many other major stars, Leonard didn't rush to a decision on the first day of free agency. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the two-time Finals MVP will "ramp up the process over the next couple days."