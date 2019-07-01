Anthony Davis Opens Up on Lakers Trade, Admiring LeBron James and His Own Legacy

"I always looked up to him. As a kid, [James] and Michael Jordan were the two guys I [admired]," Davis said. "I didn't get a chance to watch Michael Jordan live, but I watched LeBron a lot after he entered the league, and he was the guy that I looked up to."

The Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 overall pick in June's draft along with multiple future first-round picks as well as several pick swaps to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis last month. They also dealt Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga to the Washington Wizards in the deal for salary-cap space, which they are planning to use to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

Davis waived a $4 million trade kicker to ensure the Lakers have a max-level slot for Leonard, the reigning Finals MVP. He said:

"Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever. I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.