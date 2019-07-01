Anthony Davis Opens Up on Lakers Trade, Admiring LeBron James and His Own Legacy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 09: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts before a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center on April 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Speaking for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis said he's excited to play next to LeBron James and is focused on building a legacy with one of the sport's most storied franchises.

Davis spoke to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, highlighting his admiration of James as the pair prepare to be teammates. 

"I always looked up to him. As a kid, [James] and Michael Jordan were the two guys I [admired]," Davis said. "I didn't get a chance to watch Michael Jordan live, but I watched LeBron a lot after he entered the league, and he was the guy that I looked up to."

The Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 overall pick in June's draft along with multiple future first-round picks as well as several pick swaps to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis last month. They also dealt Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga to the Washington Wizards in the deal for salary-cap space, which they are planning to use to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

Davis waived a $4 million trade kicker to ensure the Lakers have a max-level slot for Leonard, the reigning Finals MVP. He said:

"Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever. I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.

"Anthony Davis is not going to be a great basketball player because of the amount of money he makes, it's going to be about what he achieved on the court and also off the court. That's all part of my legacy, and I think that’s way more valuable than any monetary value."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

