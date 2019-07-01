James Harden Apologizes for Traffic Violation While Riding Scooter in China

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden apologized for violating a traffic law during his trip to Shanghai after riding a scooter in an area where they are forbidden.

"China, thank you for your hospitality. I would like to apologize for violating traffic rules during my scooter ride today," Harden wrote on his Weibo account. "Not a good example obviously but I was just trying to enjoy the city as much as possible. Thank you for your understanding and I'll make sure to abide by the rules next time here."

The Shanghai police responded to Harden while trying to keep the situation light.

"Nothing can be accomplished without norms or standards. Hope you can play better and better in your future basketball matches and everyone will be safe on the road," the police wrote on Weibo.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.