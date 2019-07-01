Javier Tebas Doesn't Want Neymar La Liga Return, Says He 'Is Not a Good Example'

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he does not want Neymar to return to Spain amid rumours he could rejoin Barcelona.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, Barca have been linked with re-signing the Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined in 2017 in a world-record €222 million (£198 million) move.

Tebas told Onda Cero (h/t Kalinic): "He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition. If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn't return to La Liga because he is not a good example."

He added:

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values, and we don't want to change the image."

In June, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appeared to issue a warning to Neymar when he told France Football he would not tolerate "superstar behaviour":

In March, the 27-year-old rebuffed suggestions that he parties too much or that his personal life affects his performances on the pitch.

He spoke after hosting an extravagant party for his birthday in February, despite being sidelined with a broken metatarsal that kept him out for the business end of the season with PSG.

South American football journalist Tim Vickery discussed the criticism Neymar has received for his celebrity lifestyle away from the pitch on BBC 5 Live Sport:

Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma cautioned Barcelona against going back for the forward, even though his talents would improve the team:

The player is also facing rape allegations, which he denies.

Najila Trindade accused the PSG star of raping her in a Paris hotel room on May 15. She told Roberto Cabrini of Brazilian TV channel SBT (h/t ESPN) Neymar "turned aggressive" when she would not have sex with him without a condom.

Brazilian police are also looking into a video Neymar posted to Instagram—which was removed for violating the platform's rules—in which he denied the accusation over potential breaches of privacy, as the video included photos of Trindade shared without her consent.