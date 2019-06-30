Knicks' Steve Mills Releases Statement After Failing to Sign Big-Name Free Agent

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

A disappointing start to free agency for the New York Knicks forced the front office to issue a statement to fans to assure them they have a plan in place.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, team president Steve Mills had this to say about where things stand with the organization: "While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.