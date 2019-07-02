5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas Early in NBA Free Agency

0 of 5

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Free agency may be the most exciting part of the NBA summer, but the trade market can send shockwaves throughout the league, as well.

Some deals, like Kawhi Leonard's trade from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors last year, can result in a championship.

While not every swap will lead to a title, there could be enough stars on the move after the free-agency dust settles to push teams into the Finals conversation.

With nearly all the big free agents already under contract, here are some potential summer deals to keep the NBA offseason hot.