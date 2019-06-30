BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Cuttino Mobley, Power Beat Tri-State, More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

BIG3 action continued Sunday as six teams faced off at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia to conclude Week 2 play.

The Ghost Ballers improved to 2-0 thanks to a 51-46 win over the Bivouac, while the 3 Headed Monsters overcame a 38-27 second-half deficit to defeat the Aliens 50-44. The Power also joined the 2-0 ranks with a 51-43 victory over Tri-State.

You can find recaps of all three games below.

Ghost Ballers 51, Bivouac 46

Jamario Moon dropped 21 points and added nine rebounds and Ricky Davis scored 20 points as the Ghost Ballers beat the Bivouac.

Mike Taylor added 10 points, meaning the aforementioned trio accounted for all 51 points.

Will Bynum led the Bivouac with 17 points, and Josh Smith added 10 points and seven boards.

Moon has dominated during his first two BIG3 games, averaging 20.5 points. He led the Ghost Ballers to a comfortable 50-39 win over Ball Hogs the week before.

The 6'8" small forward averaged 6.3 points for five teams from 2007 to 2012.

Davis, a 6'6" wing who posted 13.5 points for six teams over 12 NBA seasons, has formed an excellent starting trio alongside Moon and Taylor, who played one NBA campaign in 2008-09. Based on the first two games, the Ghost Ballers may be hard to beat.

The Ghost Ballers also feature a few notable names from the 2000s, with power forward Carlos Boozer and point guard Mike Bibby receiving some playing time off the bench. Neither scored, but they don't have anything left to prove after stellar careers. Each won an NCAA championship, and they played a combined 27 NBA seasons.

The expansion Bivouac side has showed promise with a 1-1 mark. Bynum led the Bivouac with 22 points in a Week 1 win over the Enemies. The eight-year NBA veteran, who primarily played with the Detroit Pistons, looks like the team's star so far. The 6' guard averaged 8.1 points during his career.

The Ghost Ballers will face the Enemies in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday in Week 3. The Bivouac will take on the Triplets on Sunday in Atlanta.

3 Headed Monsters 50, Aliens 44

Rashard Lewis posted 18 points and eight rebounds as the 3 Headed Monsters overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat the Aliens.

The 3 Headed Monsters trailed 38-27 and 44-36, but the Monsters ended the game with a 14-0 run to stay undefeated. Lewis capped the run with a three-pointer from the top of the arc as he got fouled.

The 3 Headed Monsters' depth proved tough, as all six players made contributions. Reggie Evans posted a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Larry Sanders was in the same boat with eight points and 10 boards.

Tre Simmons scored seven, Mario Chalmers added four, and 50-year-old Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf had three.

Brandon Rush led the Aliens with 15 points, and 2007 NBA draft No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden pitched in five points and four boards. Ryan Hollins and Andre Owens each scored eight.

The 3 Headed Monsters will battle the Killer 3s in a matchup featuring two of the four remaining undefeated squads Sunday in Atlanta. The Aliens will face the Ball Hogs in a battle of winless teams Saturday in Birmingham.

Power 51, Tri-State 43

Cuttino Mobley keeps dropping buckets better than anyone in the league. The ex-Houston Rocket piled up 23 points to lead Power over Tri-State.

Mobley scored 28 in his season debut last week. He also added seven boards, four steals and three assists.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis scored 10 points, and Julian Wright had eight. Mychal Thompson led all players with 11 boards.

Amare' Stoudemire led Tri-State with 18 points, and Nate Robinson scored 12. Yakhouba Diawara added nine points and nine boards.

The story of the game was Mobley, however, as the lefty looks like the early MVP. The Philadelphia native dominated in his hometown and punctuated the win with a turnaround bank shot in the lane.

The Power look as good as any team in the league, and a back-to-back championship isn't out of the question.

They will look to keep it going against the Trilogy on Sunday in Atlanta. Tri-State will visit Birmingham on Saturday to play 3's Company.